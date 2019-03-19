Saving Our Democracy: March 21-27, 2019

The Marcus Center celebrates the life of civil rights leader César Chávez, while a new open mic event centers around peace, crime and justice.

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 21

CLOSEmsdf Picket @ the Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A coalition of Milwaukee organizations gather at the Milwaukee County Courthouse every month to picket the treatment of people incarcerated in the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The group is hoping to eventually shut down the facility.

Impacted Lives Overcoming Violence Effort @ Milwaukee City Hall (200 E. Wells St.), 6-8:30 p.m.

A group of Milwaukee civic groups will share heartfelt stories from people affected by gun violence and bring Time magazine’s interactive mural to Milwaukee. Attendees can learn how to get involved in preventing gun violence in Milwaukee and Wisconsin.

Political Open Mic: Peace, Crime and Justice @ MobCraft Beer (505 S. Fifth St.), 6-8 p.m.

Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett, District Attorney John Chisholm, Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Dallet and many more will speak at NEWaukee and Bridge the City’s new event, which seeks to build a solutions-based dialogue around many of the most pressing issues facing Wisconsin residents.

Saturday, March 23

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Sherman Boulevard and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, Stand for Peace. Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee Fundraiser @ UW-Milwaukee Student Union Room 240 (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 2-5 p.m.

At this fundraiser for the Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee, there will be a number of art works for sale that were donated by artist David Hehn from Stanley Correctional Institution—a medium-security state prison for men in Chippewa County in northern Wisconsin.

Sunday, March 24

César E. Chávez Birthday Celebration @ Uihlein Hall (929 N. Water St.), 1-3 p.m.

The Marcus Center for the Performing Arts will host a free celebration of civil rights hero César E. Chávez’s life. The event will highlight Milwaukee’s youth, with art, essay writing and spoken word contests.

Monday, March 25

‘Life After Life’ Screening @ UWM Union Cinema (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), 5-8 p.m.

Life After Life follows three men who are trying to navigate life after spending decades behind bars, revealing “the precarious nature of freedom after incarceration in America.” After the screening, there will be a panel discussion featuring representatives from CLOSEmsdf, the ACLU and more.

MPS School Board Candidates Forum @ St. Matthews C.M.E. Church (2944 N. Ninth St.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools Board of Directors will discuss racial equity and leadership philosophy in a forum moderated by Rev. Dr. Richard Shaw of St. Matthew C.M.E. Church. Audience members will be allowed to submit questions in writing during the event.

Tuesday, March 26

‘The Waterfront’ Screening @ Urban Ecology Center Washington Park (1859 N. 40th St.), 5:30-7 p.m.

As part of its Environmental and Social Justice Film Series, the Washington Park Urban Ecology Center screens The Waterfront—a film about the struggle between residents, water workers and corporate managers over the right to affordable clean water. There will be a moderated conversation following the film.

The State of Anti-Semitism in Wisconsin @ Harry and Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center (6255 N. Santa Monica Blvd.), 7-9 p.m.

The Jewish Community Relations Council of Milwaukee will gather to discuss its 2018 Audit of Anti-Semitic Incidents, as well as current trends and community safety. Those interested can register at app.mobilecause.com.

