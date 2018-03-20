Saving Our Democracy: March 22-28, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 22

A View from the Top: Five Decades of Common Council Leadership @ Tripoli Shrine Center (3000 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m.

Avenues West Association, in collaboration with Near West Side Partners, will present a conversation with the past and present African American Milwaukee Common Council presidents Ashanti Hamilton, Willie Hines, Marvin Pratt and Ben Johnson.

Friday, March 23

Grow the Vote Town Hall @ Riverwest Public House Cooperative (815 E. Locust St.), 7-9 p.m.

Southeastern Wisconsin NORML is hosting an outreach event for people interested in cannabis activism. They will go over their 2018 campaign to elect pro-cannabis politicians in Wisconsin and go over the differences between THC and CBD.

Saturday, March 24

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

March for Our Lives @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

After the horrific shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla. that left 17 people dead, students around the country are organizing marches for gun reform. Milwaukee’s march will begin at the County Courthouse, where there will be a number of speakers, and go to City Hall, where there will be voter registration.

Fighting 4 Justice: The Next Generation @ Haggerty Museum of Art (1234 W. Tory Hill St.), noon-4 p.m.

This free public event showcases how young people are creating change on the local level. There will be live performances, talks with youth activists and the opportunity to connect with organizations that are making a difference in the city.

Sunday, March 25

Allied in the Fight Closing Concert @ Jewish Museum Milwaukee (1360 N. Prospect Ave.), 2-3 p.m.

Jewish Museum Milwaukee will close out their month-long Allied in the Fight exhibit with a performance from local musician, educator and storyteller of American roots music and culture, Lil’ Rev. He will be performing a one-hour set of original and cover songs featuring social justice themes.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that the administration of Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.