Saving Our Democracy: March 29-April 4, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, March 29

Raising Wages and Building Worker Power Candidate Forum @ Amalgamated Transit Union (734 N. 26th St.), 6-8 p.m.

Democratic candidates for governor, including Matt Flynn, Andy Gronik, Bob Harlow, Mike McCabe, Mahlon Mitchell, Kelda Roys, Paul Soglin and Dana Wachs, will participate in a discussion hosted by the Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers Organization. The candidates will discuss their plans to raise wages and build worker power.

RealQTalks: Oversexualization and Infantilization @ UWM LGBT Resource Center (2200 E. Kenwood Blvd.), noon-1 p.m.

LGBTQ people are oftentimes faced with the dichotomy of being either oversexualized or infantilized by their oppressors. This discussion will focus on the stem of these stereotypes—micro-aggressions that contribute to this mindset and solutions to this problem.

Friday, March 30

Geography Colloquium: Mapping Prejudice in Minneapolis @ UW-Milwaukee Golda Meir Library (2311 E. Hartford Ave.), 3-4 p.m.

The Geographic Information Systems Club at UW-Milwaukee will host Kevin Ehrman-Solberg, a project manager for the Mapping Prejudice Project in Minneapolis, for a discussion on presentation on tracing the history of racial covenants in Minneapolis.

Saturday, March 31

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Kinnickinnic and Russell avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Monday, April 2

Riverwest Votes Happy Hour @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.), 5-8 p.m.

Members of Riverwest Votes, a progressive citizen-led group based in the neighborhood, will hand out sample ballots and buttons, and talk about the April 3 election for Supreme Court Justice, Court of Appeals Judges and Circuit Court Judge.

Tuesday, April 3

Talking to Children About Race: Community Storytelling and Dialogue @ Christ Church Episcopal (5655 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay), 5-8 p.m.

This event, which is a part of the Fellows and Facilitators Series, a partnership between the Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion and Ex Fabula, aims to teach participants practical tools to speak with children about race, racism and segregation.

John Dear Book Tour @ First Unitarian Society of Milwaukee (1342 N. Astor St.), 7-9 p.m.

Author, activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Father John Dear will speak about They Will Inherit the Earth: Peace and Nonviolence in a Time of Climate Change, his book on how our global epidemic of violence and war could only lead to catastrophic climate change.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.