Saving Our Democracy: May 31-June 6, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, May 31

Wear Orange Kick-off Rally to End Gun Violence @ The Calling (900 E. Wisconsin Ave.), 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Moms Demand Action and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort will host a rally to kick off Wear Orange Weekend. Speakers at the event will include Mayor Tom Barrett, County Executive Chris Abele and City of Milwaukee Office of Violence Protection director Reggie Moore.

Sixth Senate District Listening Session @ Washington Park Senior Center (4420 W. Vliet St.), 6-8 p.m.

Sen. LaTonya Johnson and other state representatives for the Sixth Senate District will be on hand to hear constituents’ thoughts and concerns on issues that matter to the district.

Friday, June 1

Nonprofits, Race and Inclusion: Stories and Conversation @ Bradley Tech High School (931 S. Fourth St.), 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Public Allies Milwaukee and Ex Fabula are partnering on an event to explore how race and representation are at play in the nonprofit sector. Attendees will hear true stories from Ex Fabula fellows and then break off into small groups to share their own experiences and identify possible solutions.

Wear Orange Survivor Vigil and Remembrance Walk @ Sojourner Family Peace Center (619 W. Walnut St.), 5-8 p.m.

This Wear Orange Weekend event will focus on remembering and honoring those who were killed by gun violence in Milwaukee in the past year. Speakers will include Everytown for Gun Safety survivor fellow and DNC representative Khary Penebaker, founder of Mothers Against Gun Violence Debra Fifer Gillespie and others.

Saturday, June 2

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Lafayette Hill Road, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, quite literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Milwaukee Orange Day Community Event @ Northside Metro Milwaukee YMCA (1350 W. North Ave.), noon

This free community event, hosted by Moms Demand Action Wisconsin and the Wisconsin Anti-Violence Effort, will include live music, interactive art, carnival games and community resource tables.

Picket Training: Direct Action 101 @ Milwaukee Public Library (5190 N. 35th St.), noon-4 p.m.

The Milwaukee branch of the Industrial Workers of the World is hosting a workshop on how to organize successful pickets. The training includes determining goals, identifying players and roles and role playing. Childcare is available upon request.

Sunday, June 3

Get the Lead Out Fundraiser and Class @ Jazz Gallery for the Arts (926 E. Center St.), 2-5 p.m.

The Get the Lead Out Coalition will host a fundraiser to help their efforts to canvass across Milwaukee districts and raise awareness about the more than 100,000 lead laterals that need to be replaced in the city. There will also be a clothing drive benefitting local community groups.

UBLAC Mass Meeting and Potluck @ Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church (2505 W. Cornell St.), 5-7 p.m.

Those interested in getting involved with Uplifting Black Liberation and Black Community can learn more about the organization and its committees at this mass meeting and potluck. People of color and white allies are welcome to join.

Wednesday, June 6

Community Listening Session with Sen. Chris Larson @ Oak Creek Public Library (8040 S. Sixth St.), 5-6:30 p.m.

State Sen. Chris Larson will host a community listening session at the Oak Creek Public Library as an opportunity to directly hear the thoughts and concerns of his constituents.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.