Saving Our Democracy: May 9-15, 2019

× Expand This year marks 20 years since Menomonee Valley Partners was formed and celebrates 20 years of transformation in the Menomonee River Valley.

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice.

Saturday, May 11

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of 27th St. and Layton Ave. and 43rd St., noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz (420 S. First St.) 8 p.m.

With the Trump-GOP attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Comedians on the May 11 bill include Dina Nina Martinez, Shawn Vasquez, Cal Smith, Cynthia Marie, Carter Deems and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security.

Monday, May 13

20 Years of Creative Transformation in the Menomonee River Valley @ Menomonee Valley Community Park (212 S. 36th St.) 5:15 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

This year marks 20 years since Menomonee Valley Partners was formed and celebrates 20 years of transformation in the Menomonee River Valley. While it’s becoming known for its trails and park spaces, the district was once a drain on the community and was known for abandoned buildings, contaminated land and a certain smell. Thanks to the many partners behind the scenes, this area transformed more than anyone expected. It is now home to the Menomonee Valley Industrial Center and Community Park, Three Bridges Park, the Hank Aaron State Trail and dozens of species of native plants and wildlife.

Tuesday, May 14

Panel Series: The Impact of Housing on Healthcare @ Wisconsin Club (900 W. Wisconsin Ave.) 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

Where people live influences their health. More and more health care organizations and others in Milwaukee are targeting efforts and resources toward improving access to affordable and safe housing. Panelists will talk about efforts to address lead in the city, improve access to affordable housing and what else is needed.

Wednesday, May 15

Share Your Voice! Milwaukee Multicultural Session Hosted by Wisconsin Historical Society @ Islamic Resource Center (5235 S. 27th St.) 12:30 p.m.-2 p.m.

Join the Multicultural Engagement Series to Create a New Wisconsin History Museum. The purpose of this event is to seek feedback from the Asian American community. The Wisconsin Historical Society values building relationships with multicultural communities in order to integrate authentic perspectives from diverse populations into the new museum. Share your thoughts and ideas.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.