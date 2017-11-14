Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 16-22, 2017

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee Area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as other activities by all those who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Nov. 16

Stop the Mines Speaking Tour @ Alverno College (3400 S. 43rd St.), 5:30-7:30 p.m.

Physician Dennis Vickers will come to Alverno College to speak about the dangers of sulfide mining and the effects of Aquila Resources’ proposed Back Forty Mine on the Menominee Nation.

Friday, Nov. 17

Community Listening Session with Sen. Larson and Rep. Brostoff @ Milwaukee Public Library East Branch (2320 N. Cramer St.), 1-2:30 p.m.

Sen. Chris Larson and Rep. Jonathan Brostoff will hold a legislative listening session as an opportunity for their constituents to voice concerns about issues they find important.

Civil Liberties on Tap: Gil v. Whitford @ Riverwest Public House (815 E. Locust St.), 6-8 p.m.

The ACLU of Wisconsin, ACLU-Milwaukee Chapter, Fair Elections Project and the Marquette Center for Urban Research, Teaching and Outreach are coming together to discuss the U.S. Supreme Court’s gerrymandering case, Gil v. Whitford , in an oral arguments listening party.

Saturday, Nov. 18

Voter and Civic Engagement Campaign @ Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin (221 S. Second St.), 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

Acción Ciudadana de Wisconsin, Latino Voting Bloc of Wisconsin and Citizen Action of Wisconsin have organized a weekly Saturday campaign of knocking on doors and phone banking to get people thinking about the 2018 elections. Volunteers can go out and talk to voters about the issues that they care about and get them involved in different events happening in the community.

Lessons from the Long Black Freedom Struggle @ The Body & Soul Healing Arts Center (3617 N. 48th St.), 11 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

This half-day workshop is an opportunity to experience moments of the struggle for black equality. Author and Milwaukee native Erica Metcalfe will begin the event with a keynote address. The morning session will highlight key moments in Milwaukee history. The afternoon session will expand the discussion into national and international developments. Register at eventbrite.com.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Kinnickinnic and Russell avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, Nov. 19

Post-Holiday Parade Open House @ Waukesha County Democratic Party Headquarters (336 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha), 5-7 p.m.

The Waukesha County Democratic Party will open its doors after the local holiday parade to let people know how they can get involved. They will be providing hot cocoa, coffee and treats.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Community Discussion on Racism @ Shorewood Public Library (3920 N. Murray Ave., Shorewood), 5:30-7 p.m.

The YWCA of Southeast Wisconsin, Shorewood Public Library and the Shorewood Foundation are organizing a conversation with Martha Barry, racial justice director at the Southeastern Wisconsin YWCA. The conversation is designed to create an open dialogue on racial equity.

Mike McCabe Meet and Greet @ Jack’s Café (N4W22496 Bluemound Road, Waukesha), 6-8:30 p.m.

Mike McCabe, running in the Democratic primary for governor, will host a meet and greet at Jack’s Café in Waukesha. McCabe supports campaign finance reform, a $15 an hour minimum wage and full legalization of marijuana.

