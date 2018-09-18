Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 20-26, 2018

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Sept. 20

Canvass and Phone Bank for Democrats @ Tom Palzewicz Campaign Headquarters (12201 W. Burleigh St., Suite 7), 4-8 p.m.

Tom Palzewicz, Julie Henszey and the Democratic Party of Wisconsin will host a weekly canvass and phone bank every Thursday from 4-8 p.m. until the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election. Volunteer opportunities include canvassing, phone banking and more.

A Vigil for Puerto Rico @ Fratney Elementary School (3255 N. Fratney St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Outspoken Designs and Cosecha Creative Space will host a vigil on the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria’s devastation of the island of Puerto Rico. They ask that attendees bring an item to leave as “an offering to the world that is symbolic of you or your family’s Hurricane Maria experience.”

Waukesha County Democratic Party Monthly Meeting @ Waukesha County Democratic Party Headquarters (336 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha), 7-9 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vice president Alex Lasry will attend the Waukesha County Democratic Party’s monthly meeting to give updates about the process for bringing the 2020 Democratic National Convention to Milwaukee.

Friday, Sept. 21

Friday Freedom Flick: The People Speak @ Peace Center (1001 E. Keefe Ave.), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This week’s Friday Freedom Flick is The People Speak, a documentary based on Howard Zinn’s groundbreaking books A People’s History of the United States and Voices of a People’s History of the United States. There will be a discussion after the film.

Saturday, Sept. 22

Citizenship Legal Clinic @ Voces de la Frontera (1027 S. Fifth St.), 10 a.m.-noon

As part of National Citizenship Day, Voces de la Frontera will host a low-cost legal clinic to help people become citizens. Immigration lawyers will be present to help people complete their citizenship applications. The event is open to the public.

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Wisconsin Avenue and 16th Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Democratic Socialists of America Milwaukee Chapter General Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 1-2 p.m.

The Milwaukee chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America will hold their general meeting at the Milwaukee Central Library. New members will be able to learn about the organization and “educate, agitate and organize for the world we want to see.”

Monday, Sept. 24

Fight Prison Torture @ Milwaukee Public Library (814 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 5-6:30 p.m.

Two members of the Industrial Workers of the World’s Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee will be on hand at the Milwaukee Central Library to answer questions about their work and give interested persons more information about joining the cause.

Wednesday, Sept. 26

Youth Town Hall Meeting @ Milwaukee Public Library (2727 W. Fond du Lac Ave.), 4:30-7 p.m.

Representatives from the ACLU of Wisconsin, Leaders Igniting Transformation, Youth Rising Up and the City of Milwaukee will be on hand for a youth-moderated gathering that will discuss incarceration, violence, sex trafficking, low performance schools, homelessness, immigration and more.

Drinking Liberally @ Bar Louie (5750 Bayshore Drive, Glendale), 6:30-9 p.m.

Drinking Liberally gives progressives and opportunity to talk politics with liked minded people. How the Republican Party has redefined moral relativism is the topic of this month’s meeting. Specials include half-off appetizers until 7 p.m., and $1.25 domestic bottles and $5.50 martinis all night.

