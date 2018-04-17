Saving Our World: April 19-25, 2018

Over the last year, we have experienced a continual attack on our environment from the Donald Trump administration. The man running the Environmental Protection Agency is blatantly corrupt; the United States is still the only country not committed to the Paris Climate Accord. But many hardworking volunteers still fight to help save our environment by cleaning up their communities. In this special Earth Day edition of our weekly “Saving Our Democracy” column, the Shepherd Express will highlight the cleanups, fundraisers and other community events that seek to push us towards a more environmentally friendly world.

Saturday, April 21

23rd Annual Milwaukee Riverkeeper Spring Cleanup @ Various Locations, 9 a.m.-noon

After more than two decades, the Milwaukee Riverkeeper’s Spring Cleanup has become a citywide Earth Day tradition. There are more than 60 locations across the Milwaukee River Basin to choose from. Bags and gloves are provided. You can register at: milwaukeeriverkeeper.org/restore/spring-cleanup.

Earth Day of Service @ Multiple Locations, 9 a.m.-noon

The Urban Ecology Center will be hosting service events and activities at all three of their locations (Menomonee Valley, Riverside Park and Washington Park). These events include a presentation from the Sierra Club, family hikes and more. Find out more and register at: urbanecologycenter.org.

Great American Cleanup @ Wehr Nature Center (9701 W. College Ave., Franklin), 9 a.m.-noon

The Wehr Nature Center is organizing a cleanup on their grounds, as well as throughout surrounding Whitnall Park. Bags are provided; gloves are not. Pre-registration is requested (though not required) and can be done at: friendsofwehr.org/great-whitnall-park-cleanup.

West Allis Community Cleanup @ West Allis Police Department Satellite Station (6900 W. National Ave.), 9-11:30 a.m.

The West Allis community will come together to clean up the city. All volunteers need to do is stop by the West Allis Police Department Satellite Station a few minutes early to fill out a waiver. Lunch will be provided to all volunteers.

Seventh Annual Earth Day Celebration @ Estabrook Park Picnic Area #8 (4400 N. Estabrook Drive), noon-2 p.m.

Rock the Green’s Seventh Annual Earth Day Celebration combines live music from Evan Christian on a pedal-powered stage with learning opportunities about community-wide eco-friendly initiatives and environmentalist efforts. The event is free and open to the public.

Garden Park Cleanup @ Garden School (829 E. Clarke St.), 1-3 p.m.

Volunteers will be picking up litter at Riverwest’s Garden Park and throughout the surrounding neighborhood. Participants will enjoy $5 bloody Marys and other drink specials at the Riverwest Public House after the cleanup is over.

Sunday, April 22

Beach Cleanup @ Klode Park Beach (5900 N. Lake Drive, Whitefish Bay), 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

Whitefish Bay residents can gather early on Earth Day to clean up Klode Park Beach. Colectivo Coffee will be provided during the cleanup. The Surfrider Foundation will discuss issues facing Lake Michigan afterwards, and there will be baked goods, a bloody Mary bar and more .

Earth Day Cleanup @ Nomad World Pub (1401 E. Brady St.), 1-3 p.m.

Start your Earth Day with an early soccer match at Nomad World Pub, then head off around 1 p.m. to clean up the East Side. Volunteers will receive free Terrapin beer and Jimmy Johns sandwiches after the cleanup.

Music for Our Mother Earth @ Linneman’s Riverwest Inn (1001 E. Locust St.), 7 p.m.

This benefit concert for 350 Milwaukee—the local chapter of the international climate change action group—features music from The Urban Empress, David H. B. Drake, the Chris Hanson Band and more. There is an $8 cover charge at the door.

Wednesday, April 25

Catwalk for Clean Water 2018 @ South Second (838 S. Second St.), 6-9 p.m.

The Aveda Institute of Beauty and Wellness is hosting an evening of drinks, music and socializing with all proceeds benefiting The Water Council at their Earth Month fashion show. Doors open at 6 p.m.; the show begins at 7 p.m.. You can purchase tickets at: eventbrite.com (do a search “catwalk for clean water”).

Saving Our Democracy will continue in its regular form next week. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Donald Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.