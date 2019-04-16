Saving Our Democracy: April 18-24, 2019

× Expand Scene from the film Alice's Garden by Jenny Plevin. Alice's Garden will be shown as part of the SWAN Day MKE Mini Film Fest on Thursday, April 18, 2019 at the Urban Ecology Center, Menomonee Valley.

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the Greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration and other activities that seek to thwart social justice.

Thursday, April 18

‘Occupation of the American Mind’ @ Peace Action Wisconsin (1001 E. Keefe Ave.), 7 p.m.

Presented by Progressive Democrats of America and Peace Action Wisconsin, the film Occupation of the American Mind challenges viewers to understand that, as organizers put it, “disagreeing with the actions of the Israeli government is not anti-Semitic.” The film concerns media bias around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and will be followed by a community discussion. “All are welcome, and no bigoted or hate-related actions or words will be tolerated.”

SWAN Day MKE Mini Film Fest @ Urban Ecology Center, Menomonee Valley (3700 W. Pierce St.), 5 p.m.

As part of the SWAN (Support Women Artists Now) Day MKE exhibition, “Water: Reflection, Resource and Ritual,” the Urban Ecology Center presents a screening of three films by Milwaukee women filmmakers. These are The Water Will Carry Us Home by Gabrielle Tesfaye; Alice’s Garden by Jenny Plevin; and On Hands by Laj P. Waghray.

Saturday, April 20

Seek the Good Saturday @ Victory Garden Initiative (249 E. Concordia Ave.), 9 a.m.

Victory Garden Initiative builds communities that grow their own food, creating a socially just, environmentally sustainable, nutritious food system for all. Volunteers can expect to help prepare beds for planting by spreading compost, turning the soil and putting wood chips down for weed suppression. Be prepared to get a little dirty.

The Transformative Power of Food with Alice Waters, Ron Finley, Will Allen and Local Partners @ NŌ Studios (1037 W. McKinley Ave.), 4 p.m.

Join three world-renowned food activists for a community conversation on farming, food equity and social justice. The event is presented by Groundwork Milwaukee in partnership with Civic Leadership Center, Fondy Food Center, NŌ Studios and Slow Food WISE. The conversation will focus on the power of food equity and farming in economic and social development in Milwaukee and across the nation. The community conversation will be followed by an intimate cocktail reception with Waters, Finley and Allen at the NŌ Studios rooftop lounge beginning at 6 p.m.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Humboldt Blvd. and Locust Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Sunday, April 21

Challenging White Supremacy After Christchurch @ Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition (5235 S. 27th St.), 10 a.m.

Discuss the challenges of stopping white supremacy after the attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand, with guest speaker Salam Al-Marayati.

Monday, April 22

Earth Day 2019: Family Morning of Service @ Bay View Community Center (1320 E. Oklahoma Ave.), 9:30 a.m.

Families will engage in hands-on activities at various stations that will introduce seed planting, composting with Compost Crusaders and recycling. Afterward, families are encouraged to participate in a short neighborhood cleanup (gloves and bags provided). Stay for lunch provided by Milwaukee Parkside’s Agriculture Program and enjoy board games.

Wednesday, April 24

UNCOM’s Third-Annual Neighborhood Summit @ Ascension-St. Joseph Hospital (5000 W. Chambers St.), 9 a.m.

Hosted by United Neighborhood Centers of Milwaukee, explore how to strengthen neighborhood assets by empowering and engaging communities and their members, being exposed to best practices and guiding resources and resolving organizational and systematic barriers that impact our ability to strengthen our Milwaukee neighborhoods.

The Big Impact @ Sherman Phoenix (3536 W. Fond Du Lac Ave.), 6 p.m.

The Big Impact is a program meant to change the way people engage with philanthropy by creating an engaging, crowdfunded pitch event. This is a micro-granting event supporting community and entrepreneurial projects that shape our city. The featured neighborhoods of this project are Mitchell Street, Avenues West and Granville.

‘The Great Lakes Water Wars’ Author Peter Annin @ Carthage College (2001 Alford Park Drive—Todd Wehr Center), 7 p.m.

To help cut through the confusion surrounding the Great Lakes water diversion debate, award-winning author Peter Annin will speak at Carthage College as part of the Gunderson Lecture Series, with a talk titled “Great Lakes Water Tension in the 21st Century.”

