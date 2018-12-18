Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 20-26, 2018

× Expand Photo credit: Voces De La Frontera

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, Dec. 20

CLOSEmsdf Picket @ Milwaukee County Courthouse (901 N. Ninth St.), 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

A coalition of Milwaukee organizations gather at the Milwaukee County Courthouse every month to picket the treatment of people incarcerated in the Milwaukee Secure Detention Facility. The group is hoping to eventually shut down the facility.

Milwaukee Post-Election Debrief @ Coffee Makes You Black (2803 N. Teutonia Ave.), 4-7 p.m.

Candidates, county party leaders, volunteers, activists and others will both speak and listen to community members at the Democratic Party of Wisconsin’s post-election debrief and listening session.

Party with BLOC @ Garfield’s 502 (502 W. Garfield Ave.), 6-8 p.m.

Black Leaders Organizing for Communities (BLOC), a nonprofit focused on quality of life issues for black communities in Wisconsin, will be celebrating the end of the year, along with its one-year anniversary, with a party at Garfield’s 502. There is a suggested donation of $20 for general admission with additional sponsorship opportunities.

Waukesha County Democratic Party Annual Potluck @ Southminster Presbyterian Church (200 Richard St., Waukesha), 7-9 p.m.

Waukesha Democrats and those interested in finding out more about the organization are invited to bring a dish to pass and share at the annual holiday potluck. The potluck will replace the monthly meeting.

Young Worker Committee Monthly Meeting @ Milwaukee Area Labor Council (633 S. Hawley Road), 7-8:30 p.m.

The Milwaukee Area Labor Council’s Young Workers Committee is a group that helps workers under 40 learn, network with each other and meet union activists and leaders. Non-union-represented workers who are interested in the benefits of a union, or who want to learn how to organize their workplace, are welcome to attend.

Friday, Dec. 21

Voces de la Frontera Waukesha Membership Meeting @ Voces de la Frontera’s Waukesha Headquarters (305 E. Main St., Waukesha), 6-7:30 p.m.

Voces de la Frontera Waukesha will include a “Know Your Rights” workshop and discuss its efforts to restore access to driver’s licenses to immigrants and fight against anti-immigrant policies at its bi-monthly membership meeting.

Saturday, Dec. 22

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Port Washington Road and Silver Spring Drive, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.