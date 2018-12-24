Saving Our Democracy: Dec. 27, 2018-Jan. 9, 2019

× Expand Scenes from Anti-ICE protests in Milwaukee

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party-building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Thursday, December 27

Young Democrats of Wisconsin Holiday Happy Hour @ Bernie’s Tap Room & Restaurant (351 W. Main St.), 7-9 p.m.

Democrats between the ages of 21 and 40 are invited to come hang out and talk with like-minded people at this holiday happy hour. Some appetizers will be provided, with non-alcoholic beverages also available.

Saturday, Dec. 29

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of St. Paul Avenue and Water Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Thursday, Jan. 3

Respect Our Vote Rally @ Rep. James Sensenbrenner’s Office (120 Bishops Way #154, Brookfield), 4-5 p.m.

The progressive organization Indivisible will lead a rally outside of conservative Republican U.S. Rep. James Sensenbrenner’s office to demand that he support legislation that is expected to strengthen everyone’s right to vote and to have their vote count to stem the tide of big money in politics.

Friday, Jan. 4

Kalan Haywood Wisconsin State Assembly Swearing-In Ceremony @ Cardinal Stritch University (6801 N. Yates Road), 10 a.m.-noon

Kalan Haywood became the youngest state legislator-elect in the nation when he won his election on Tuesday, Nov. 6 at only 19-years-old. He will host a swearing-in ceremony at Cardinal Stritch University.

Voces de la Frontera Waukesha Membership Meeting @ La Casa de Esperanza (410 Arcadian Ave., Waukesha), 6-8 p.m.

Voces de la Frontera Waukesha will include a “Know Your Rights” workshop and discuss its efforts to restore access to driver’s licenses to immigrants and fight against anti-immigrant policies at its bi-monthly membership meeting.

First Friday Karaoke @ Bounce Milwaukee (2801 S. Fifth Court), 8-11 p.m.

On the first Friday of every month, Bounce Milwaukee hosts a karaoke event to benefit a local, progressive charity. Kids and adults under 21 years of age are welcome from 8-9 p.m., with the party switching to 21+ after 9. There is no cover charge to enter.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Peace Action Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of Kinnickinnic and Russell Avenues, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Tuesday, Jan. 8

White Privilege @ Tony and Lucille Weasler Auditorium (1506 W. Wisconsin Ave.), 7-9 p.m.

Marquette Theatre student Malaina Moore considers how interactions with students, teachers, parents, friends and even strangers are influenced by race and how the color of one’s skin can lead to a very different experience of the world.

To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com. Together, we can fight to minimize the damage that Trump and others of his kind have planned for our great country.