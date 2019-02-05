Saving Our Democracy: Feb. 7-13, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump administration, as well as others who seek to thwart freedom and social justice. We will publicize and promote actions, demonstrations, planning meetings, teach-ins, party building meetings, drinking-discussion get-togethers, and any other actions that are directed toward fighting back to preserve our liberal democratic system.

Friday, Feb. 8

Rightwing Populism in Western Europe @ UW-Milwaukee Bolton Hall (3210 N. Maryland Ave.), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Marquette University professor of political science Duane Swank will present on the rise of rightwing populism in Western Europe from 1981-2015. Swank specializes in comparative and international political economy, comparative public policy and European politics.

New Time: State Leaders Look Ahead @ Community Advocates Public Policy Institute (728 N. James Lovell St.), 1:30-3 p.m.

This panel discussion will include State Senators LaTonya Johnson and Dale Kooyenga and State Representatives Evan Goyke and Daniel Riemer discussing policy changes that would help Wisconsinites find and keep good jobs, have healthcare coverage and more. The event is free, but an RSVP is required.

Saturday, Feb. 9

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ The corner of 16th Street and Wisconsin Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and, literally, “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee afterward.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee’s Second Anniversary Spectacular @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

Laughing Liberally, Milwaukee’s monthly progressive political comedy show hosted by comedian, satirist and progressive talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz, will host its second anniversary party with performances from Chastity Washington, Jason Hillman, Mary Collie, Raegan Niemela, Deon Green and sketch comedy group The Accountants Of Homeland Security.

Sunday, Feb. 10

Grassroots Northshore Annual Meeting @ North Shore Presbyterian Church (4048 N. Bartlett Ave., Shorewood), 4:30-7:30 p.m.

The theme of this year’s Grassroots Northshore annual meeting is “Thawing Wisconsin’s Frozen Government.” Judge Lisa Neubauer, a candidate for the Wisconsin Supreme Court, will be in attendance as a special guest. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP on Facebook.

Wednesday, Feb. 13

MPS School Board District Two Candidate Forum @ Villard Square Library (5190 N. 35th St.), 6-7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee students, staff, parents and community members are invited to meet the candidates for the Milwaukee Public Schools’ Board of Directors. District Two candidates Wendell Harris and Erika Siemsen will be in attendance.

Muskego/Clarke Square Police and Resident Listening Circles @ Journey House (2110 W. Scott St.), 6-8 p.m.

The Frank Zeidler Center for Public Discussion has organized a series of listening sessions between Milwaukee Police Department officers and community members. The sessions aim to build trust and further public safety. A free community meal is provided before the session.

