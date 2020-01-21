Saving Our Democracy: Jan. 23-29, 2020

Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory or authoritarian actions and policies of the Trump regime, as well as highlighting activities that promote social and environmental justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Jan. 23

Rethinking Justice and Incarceration in Wisconsin: ‘Re-entry: Ready or Not’ @ Turner Hall Ballroom (1034 N. Vel R. Phillips Ave.), 6:30 p.m.

The last of a five-part series, “Re-entry: Ready or Not” confronts incarceration in Wisconsin through academic discussions with the community. Panelists include Kevin Carr, Wisconsin Department of Corrections (DOC) secretary; Christine Apple, chief DOC psychologist of Milwaukee; and Sylvester Jackson, community organizer from Ex-Prisoners Organizing.

Impacted Neighbors of WE Energies’ Coal Plant Featured in Documentary and Coal History Presentation Co-Sponsored by Clean Power Coalition @ River Bend Nature Center (3600 N. Green Bay Road), 6:30-8:30 p.m.

The River Bend Nature Center will feature a free screening of the documentary We Neighbors, focusing on those who live near We Energies’ coal plants.

Saturday, Jan. 25

‘Missing Daddy’ Reading @ Milwaukee Public Library, Martin Luther King Jr. Branch (310 W. Locust St.), 1-2 p.m.

DQSH Milwaukee Branch and Black and Pink Milwaukee will read Missing Daddy, illustrated by Bria Royal and written by Mariame Kaba, which shares a young girl’s story about having an incarcerated father.

Register to Vote-Registrarse Para Votar @ Voces de la Frontera (1027 S. Fifth St.), 10 a.m.-noon

If you haven’t had the chance to register to vote in Wisconsin, stop by Voces de la Frontera with proof of residence (a letter sent to you containing your name and address will do) to easily register and make an impact on the upcoming elections.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner King Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee the protest.

