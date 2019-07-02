Saving Our Democracy: July 4-10, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary or authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump regime, as well as other activities that seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Saturday, July 6

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Lincoln Memorial Drive and Michigan Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee post protest.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz Milwaukee (420 S. First St.), 8-10 p.m.

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of Milwaukee’s top liberal and progressive comedians. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Comedians on the July 6 bill include Jason Hillman, Mary Collie, Marcos Lara, Jen Durbent, Brittany Tillander and sketch comedy group The Accountants of Homeland Security. In addition, Laughing Liberally Milwaukee features interviews with a local activist, journalist or political figure. This month’s guests are Leslie Fillingham and Chad Trepanier who will discuss protecting abortion access and standing up to hate at Abortion Access Front’s upcoming Garbage Fyre Festival.

July 9-13 (Tuesday-Saturday)

90th Annual LULAC National Convention and Exposition @ the Wisconsin Center Convention Center (400 W. Wisconsin Ave.)

The League of United Latin American Citizens invites all to participate in the 90th Annual LULAC National Convention & Exposition from July 9 through July 13, 2019. Speakers include: Tony Evers, governor of Wisconsin; Mayor Tom Barrett; Bernie Sanders, U.S. Senator; Marianne Williamson Author, Activist; former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro; Elizabeth Warren, U.S. Senator; former Texas congressman Beto O’Rourke; Senator Amy Klobuchar; Director of the United States Census Bureau Steven Dillingham; Catherine Alicia Georges EdD, RN, FAAN, AARP’s National Volunteer President; South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; and U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore.

