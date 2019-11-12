Saving Our Democracy: Nov. 14-20, 2019

× Expand Photo credit: Getty Images

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, racist, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration, as well as those of others who likewise seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Thursday, Nov. 14

LiberateMKE Fundraiser @ America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W. North Ave., 5:30-8 p.m.

The African American Roundtable (AART) is a coalition led by and serving Milwaukee’s black community. AART exists to empower and organize the Milwaukee community to transform policies so it can thrive and live to its greatest potential. AART welcomes support for its campaign to position the community for the 2020 presidential election. After the program, attendees are encouraged to take a self-guided tour of the museum.

Friday, Nov. 15

The Social Justice Summit Opening Reception @ Nō Studios, 1037 W. McKinley Ave., 5 p.m.

“Our desire for the Social Justice Summit is to help people build networks, to encourage ongoing conversations, expand the circle of people who want to identify social issues and match them with people who are skilled in solving those problems,” says filmmaker and Nō Studios patron John Ridley. The topic for the summit is “Art as a Change Agent: Healing From Trauma,” featuring Jane Ekayu of Children of Peace Uganda.

Saturday, Nov. 16

The Social Justice Summit: Lived Experience of Disenfranchisement @ 1442 W. Wisconsin Ave., 8 a.m.

For the second day of the Social Justice Summit, come to Nō Studios to discuss topics surrounding the lived experience of disenfranchisement.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of North Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and West Locust Street, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Monthly Community Meetings—NAACP MKE @ 2745 N. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Suite 202, 11 a.m.

Attend the meeting to stay informed about what’s happening in our community. The NAACP’s Milwaukee branch meets every third Saturday of the month.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee @ ComedySportz Milwaukee, 420 S. First St., 8 p.m.

With Donald Trump and Republican attacks on health care, immigrants, the environment and more, we need progressive laughs now more than ever. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is a monthly progressive political comedy show featuring some of our city’s top comedians. Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is hosted by comedian, cartoonist and talk radio host Matthew Filipowicz. Comedians on the Nov. 16 bill include Dina Nina Martinez, Kaitlin McCarthy, Josh Fred, Shawn Vasquez and sketch comedy troupe The Accountants of Homeland Security. Karen Kirsch and Rafael Smith from Citizen Action of Wisconsin will be interviewed to discuss the fight for health care for all.

Monday, Nov. 18

Democratic Party of Milwaukee County Meetup Group @ Amalgamated Transit Union, 734 N. 26th St., 6-8 p.m.

Join Chris Walton MKE Dems Chair for the monthly meeting of the Democratic Party of Milwaukee County.

Wednesday, Nov. 20

Dem Debate Watch Party, Hosted by Grassroots Northshore @ 6330 N. Lake Drive, 7:30-10 p.m.

Watch the Democratic presidential debate with like-minded folks and share your views. As the field narrows, is your favorite among the qualifiers? How did they perform? And will what happens sway your vote?