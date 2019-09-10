Saving Our Democracy: Sept. 12-18, 2019

The Shepherd Express serves as a clearinghouse for all activities in the greater Milwaukee area that peacefully push back against discriminatory, reactionary, homophobic and authoritarian actions and policies of the Donald Trump administration and others who seek to thwart social justice. To submit to this column, please send a brief description of your action, including date and time, to savingourdemocracy@shepex.com.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Halyard Park-Bronzeville-Brewers Hill Visioning Session @ America’s Black Holocaust Museum, 401 W. North Ave, 11 a.m.

The Greater Milwaukee Foundation is hosting a visioning session for residents of the Halyard Park, Harambee and Brewers Hill neighborhoods regarding the restoration and redevelopment of a historic building on 2153 N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, known by many as the former Schuster’s-Gimbels store. During the session, residents will identify shared values, define a set of priorities and brainstorm ideas on how to strengthen the community through the redevelopment.

Peace Action of Wisconsin: Stand for Peace @ the corner of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and North Avenue, noon-1 p.m.

Every Saturday from noon-1 p.m., concerned citizens join with Peace Action of Wisconsin to protest war and literally “Stand for Peace.” Signs will be provided for those who need them. Protesters are encouraged to stick around for conversation and coffee after the protest.

Milwaukee Democrats Digital Training Session @ 4900 W. Custer Ave., 12 p.m.

Digital campaign strategists are offering free digital training for Democrats in the Fourth Congressional District and Milwaukee County Democrats. Designed for “party activists and volunteers, anyone considering running for office or working on a campaign and Democrats wanting to learn how to take advantage of digital tools to reach more voters online.” Topics will handle websites, newsletters, social media and digital advertising. Register online.

Sunday, Sept. 15

Walk to End Alzheimer’s—Milwaukee County @ Henry W. Maier Festival Park, 8 a.m.

Held annually in more than 600 communities nationwide, the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research. There is no fee to participate. The event will also include tips and tools for caregivers. Walk-ins are welcome.

Tuesday, Sept. 17

Political Open Mic: Making Your Vote Count @ Third Space Brewing, 6 p.m.

NEWaukee and Bridge the City are hosting a free open mic for residents, elected officials, nonprofit leaders and the business community. The goal is to educate others on how to get involved in the upcoming 2020 election. Featured speakers include Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, Angela Lang of Black Leaders Organizing for Communities and Sachin Chheda, the director of the Fair Elections Project, among many others.

Fond du Lac and North Area Planning Community Meeting @ 2620 W. Center St., 6 p.m.

The City of Milwaukee Department of City Development and Alderman Russell Stamper are embarking on a year-long process to develop a new comprehensive plan for the neighborhoods surrounding Fond du Lac and North avenues. This is the first of several meetings. Discussion topics will include housing, parks, transportation, development and more.