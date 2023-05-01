Once Again, Biden’s the Strongest Presidential Candidate

× Expand Biden Harris logo

There are plenty of reasons most Democrats and many independents are united behind the reelection of President Biden, the nation’s oldest president. The most important is Biden’s still the strongest candidate to defeat Donald Trump or any other Republican out to destroy democracy.

Despite all the attention the media and Republicans continue to focus on Biden’s age, it’s—pardon the expression—old news. Biden was old when he was elected the first time by the most votes in American history. So was Trump, the Republican Biden soundly defeated.

Age is unlikely to be the most important issue in the 2024 presidential election. Democracy almost certainly will be as extreme MAGA Republicans continue to wage war on voting rights and other freedoms they hate that are guaranteed by our constitution to every American.

No voters will be able to escape the issue in 2024 if – unbelievable as this sounds – Republicans once again nominate Trump to face Biden. Trump is currently leading every other possible candidate by a wide margin. That could easily be the final suicide mission by the violent extremists we watched attempting to overthrow our democracy on Jan. 6, 2021.

With one word—“Freedom”—Biden spelled out the stakes in 2024 whether Republicans nominate Trump or another one of the party’s far right haters of democracy.

“The question we’re facing is whether in the years ahead, we have more freedom or less freedom. More rights are fewer,” Biden said. “Every generation of Americans will face the moment when they have to defend democracy. Stand up for our personal freedom. Stand up for the right to vote and our civil rights. And this is our moment.”

It would certainly be historic if there were to be a Biden-Trump rematch because it’s likely to take place after the U.S. Justice Department has issued a criminal indictment against Trump for organizing the violent mob attack to try to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s election by the American people.

What’s Taking So Long?

Most Americans are frustrated it’s taking so long for federal prosecutors to charge Trump for his violent attempt to overthrow democracy. One of the final pieces was Vice President Mike Pence’s testimony to the grand jury about Trump’s obscene, belittling attacks trying to browbeat Pence into violating the constitution by throwing out enough of Biden’s electoral votes so Trump could remain as president after losing the election.

Angered Pence wouldn’t join his illegal scheme, Trump sent a tweet to the Capitol rioters attacking Pence for betraying them. Police said the message created a surge in mob violence amid cries to “Hang Mike Pence!” that Pence and his family narrowly escaped.

There’s been an enormous voter backlash in every election since January 6. Adding to voter anger over the violent insurrection was Trump’s appointment of a lawless, rightwing Republican supermajority to the US Supreme Court that immediately abolished a half-century of constitutional rights for American women.

The radical 6 to 3 Supreme Court majority overturned Roe v. Wade that since 1973 had protected the rights of women to make their own decisions about their bodies, their own health care and whether to give birth every time they become pregnant. Restoring reproductive rights for women became a driving issue in elections in Democratic states, battleground states and even in Republican states like Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri and Montana.

Age has nothing to do with the passion Biden and Democrats bring to the fight for restoring abortion rights and equality for women to make decisions about their own lives just like men or protecting voting rights for all Americans regardless of race that are constantly being sabotaged by Republican legislators.

The Meaning of Freedom?

Republicans are always talking about freedom just like Biden these days, but they literally do not appear to understand the meaning of the word. Their twisted idea of freedom includes outlawing the teaching of American history, banning the books Americans are allowed to read and denying the freedom of LGBTQ Americans to be who they are.

President Biden said his presidency would be a bridge to a new generation of political leaders. It still is. The fact that Biden passed an incredible amount of legislation to restore America in his first term with razor-thin Senate and House majorities is no reason to stop now.

Biden would have achieved even more with two more Senate votes. Democrats won another Senate seat in the midterms and now have a popular Congressman Ruben Gallego to replace Kyrsten Sinema who left the party. Democratic elder statesman Biden could have an even more productive second term to pass on to the next generation.

There’s always a much greater turnout of American voters in presidential election years. That’s bad news for Republicans whose entire election strategy is built around suppressing voter turnout and trying to throw out as many legitimate American votes as possible.

It could be a very good year for Biden and Democrats.