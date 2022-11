× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 58: Ton Johnson

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on Ton Johnson, one of the comedians from the upcoming "RoJo Must Go Show" this weekend at ComedySportz. The two talk about Ron Johnson's pleas to avoid early voting in the upcoming election, as well as Herschel Walker's wild comments. They also talk about the impressive run of shows that Ton has been lately in the world of comedy.