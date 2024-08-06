× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 100: Zach Zajac

This week on the 100th episode of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz and Zach Zajac from the Accountants of Homeland Security discuss why you should vote NO on the horrible GOP-authored Constitutional Amendments on the ballot August 13th, plus the upcoming Accountants sketch show entitled The Civil War II.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday August 10th, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.