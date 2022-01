On this episode of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comic Zach Zajac back onto the show. The two discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene's ban from Twitter, as well as what Zajac has been up to comedically since the pandemic first reared it's ugly head.

