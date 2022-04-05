× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 44: Greg Bach

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee is back, and host Matthew Filipowicz is joined by comedian Greg Bach. The two break down the controversy at Disney over a same-sex kiss in the upcoming animated film 'Lightyear.' That led to Ben Shapiro's Daily Wire launching DW Kids, and the two comedians discuss the possibilities of right-wing kids programming. We also get an update on what Bach has been up to in terms of his comedy and what's around the bend. Check it out!