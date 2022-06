× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 48

Today on Laughing Liberally, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Marcos Lara back on the show. The two take a break from the news this week, so that they can talk about conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his impassioned plea for support to the Roger Stone Defense Fund. They also talk about the strain of producing the regular shows tha Marcos puts together weekly. Check it out!