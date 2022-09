× Expand Laughing Liberally MIlwaukee Episode 55: Shawn Vasquez

Today on Laughing Liberally, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Shawn Vasquez back to the show. The two discuss Florida governor Ron DeSantis rallying for Tim Michels, and that Wisconsin could do "everything they've done in Florida." They also discuss the return of the Laughing Liberally live show and what Vasquez has been up to comedically.