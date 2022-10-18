Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 57: Jen Durbent

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 57

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes guest Jen Durbent to the podcast. The two discuss Tim Michels' lowlights of the recent gubernatorial debate, including his stances on abortion, gun laws, and more. He apparently has a thing for mentioning disgruntled exes. They also discuss what Jen has been up to comedically. Don't miss it!

The Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show returns on Saturday, November 5 at ComedySportz. Find out more about the show at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com