Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 59

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Kristin Lytie to discuss the fallout of the Wisconsin midterm elections. Both are baffled by the split result in the governor and senate races, and both can agree that we'll all be just a little bit angry for the near future. They also discuss Lytie's return to headlining shows and touring. Check it out!