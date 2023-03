× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE Episode 67

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes guest Tim Grimes onto the pod. The two discuss Daniel Kelly, the Republican-leaning candidate for Wisconsin Supreme Court. They also discuss Tim's recent comic endeavors, which includes the upcoming live edition of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee on April 15. Check it out!

Be sure to check out the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee event on March 11!