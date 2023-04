× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 69

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes back comedian Marcos Lara. This time, the two talk about Clarence Thomas receiving millions of dollars from Harlan Crow, a real estate developer that sounds like a character from an Elmore Leonard novel. That includes vacations and trips on superyachts. They also talk about Marcos' recent comedy endeavors.