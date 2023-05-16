Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 71: Dina Nina

× Expand Laughing Liberally MKE: Dina Nina

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz is joined by Dina Nina to talk about, well, Dina Nina! Last month, she became the first openly out trans woman to win a seat on Madison's Common Council. In addition to comedy, Dina talks about her decision to run, wanting Wisconsin to thrive, and the importance of representation for LGBTQ+ people in government.

Be sure to check out the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show at ComedySportz on May 20! Tickets are available at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com