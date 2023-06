× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 72

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Randy Cochran from the Accountants of Homeland Security onto the show. The two discuss homophobic and transphobic cancel culture from conservatives, including Target, Bud Light, and now Chick-Fil-A. Because if you can't trust a chicken sandwich chain, who can you trust? They also discuss what the Accountants are up to next, as well as Cochran's latest comedic endeavors.