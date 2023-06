× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 73

Today on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, Matthew Filipowicz talks with comedian Alecia Altstaetter. The two discuss the recent Wisconsin Republican Party state convention, where the party votes on non-binding revolutions, including Critical Race Theory, banning drag shows, restricting early voting and so much more. They also discuss Alecia's upcoming comedy endeavors, including the next edition of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee at ComedySportz on July 15.