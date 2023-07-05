Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 74: Jen Durbent

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 74

Today on Laughing Liberally MKE, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Jen Durbent. The two discuss the many rulings of the Supreme Court from last week, including a decision that makes it legal for businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ+ people in the 303 Creative vs. Elenis decision. They also discuss Jen's recent comedic endeavors, including the upcoming Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show on July 15 at ComedySportz. Tickets are available now at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com