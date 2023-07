This time around on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian and member of the Accountants of Homeland Security, Zach Zajac. The two discuss Marjorie Taylor Greene being ousted from the Freedom Caucus, being the first person to be removed from the group. You can catch Zach and the Accountants at the next live Laughing Liberally Milwaukee on Saturday, August 19 at ComedySportz. Tickets are available now at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com

