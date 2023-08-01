Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 76: Luise Noe

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 76

This week on Laughing Liberally, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Lusie Noe. The two talk about Derrick Van Orden, a Wisconsin Republican who screamed at a group of Senate pages for resting while waiting during a lengthy session. The man is angry, and this isn't the first time Van Orden has done this (surprise!) They also talk about Noe's latest comedic endeavors as well.

You can catch the next live Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show on Saturday, August 19. Tickets are available now at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com