Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 78: Dana Ehrmann

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, comedian Dana Ehrmann joins host Matthew Filipowicz. The two talk about the crash and burn of Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign, including his most recent attempts to avoid a 15 year old aspiring journalist. They also discuss Dana's most recent comedic endeavors and opportunities. Don't miss the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show at ComedySportz on September 16, where Dana will be one of the comics on stage! Tickets are available now at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com