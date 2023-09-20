Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 79: Vanessa Tortolano

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 79

On this week's episode of Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes on comedian Vanessa Tortolano. The two discuss Republican representative Lauren Boebert, who was recently kicked out of the audience of a family-friendly 'Beetlejuice' musical, after she was repeatedly vaping, taking photos, and groping her date. They also discuss Tortolano's recent comedic endeavors, including her upcoming appearance at the next Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show at Comedysportz on Saturday, October 21. Tickets are available now at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com