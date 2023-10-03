Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 80: Bob Rok

× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 80

This week on Laughing Liberally Milwaukee, host Matthew Filipowicz welcomes comedian Bob Rok from The Accountants of Homeland Security onto the show. The two discuss the media's coverage of Joe Biden and Donald Trump's visits to striking United Auto Workers in Michigan. However, Trump actually gave a campaign speech at a non-union factory. They also discussed the recent exploits of the Accountants of Homeland Security and Rok as a standup.

The next live Laughing Liberally Milwaukee live show is October 21 at ComedySportz. Tickets are available at LaughingLiberallyMKE.com