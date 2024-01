× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 82: Melissa Kingston

Matthew Filipowicz welcomes Melissa Kingston from sketch comedy group Broad Minded, and they skewer presidential candidate Nikki Haley for her blunder when she was asked the cause of the Civil War.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday January 13, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.