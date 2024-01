× Expand Laughing Liberally Milwaukee Episode 87: Marcos Lara

MMatthew Filipowicz and Marcos Lara jump into Ron DeSantis' war on books in Florida, which now includes banning dictionaries, encyclopedias and even some books by Bill O'Reilly.

Laughing Liberally Milwaukee's next live show is Saturday February 10, 2024 at 8:00 pm at CSZ Milwaukee – 420 South 1st Street, Milwaukee. For details visit laughingliberallymke.com.