MKE Sports Express: July 29, 2024

×
MKE Sports Express
With Tyler on vacation, Liam invites Chicago Cubs fan Jacob Hill onto the podcast to discuss the Brewers-Cubs rivalry, strategize the Cubs’ next moves amidst a disappointing season, and preview the MLB trade deadline.
×
With Tyler on vacation, Liam invites Chicago Cubs fan Jacob Hill onto the podcast to discuss the Brewers-Cubs rivalry, strategize the Cubs’ next moves amidst a disappointing season, and preview the MLB trade deadline.
© 2024 Shepherd Express. All Rights Reserved.