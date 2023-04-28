× Expand Photo Credit: Blaine Schultz David Luhrssen

Today on Sonic Rendezvous, we're talking with David Luhrssen, managing editor of Shepherd Express. Prior to the current iteration of the magazine, Dave helped found X-Press, a fan zine focused on underground music and culture that would inevitably become this very publication. We talk about the genesis of the magazine, his travel history and how that helped him to discover new music that hadn't made its way to Milwaukee, and the various career turns that saw him move to the Milwaukee Journal before coming back to Shepherd Express.