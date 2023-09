× Expand Photo Credit: Allen Halas Malcolm Michiles aka Old Man Malcolm

Malcolm Michiles, aka Old Man Malcolm, has an extensive history in Milwaukee music. On this episode of Sonic Rendezvous, we talk about his origins as a DJ, how that eventually led to involvement at the tail end of Wild Kingdom, the formation of Citizen King and more. There's also a healthy appreciation for the former Sydney Hih building, and a look back at a different era of Milwaukee music.