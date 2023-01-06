With his imposing height Stanley Ryan Jones was an easily recognized figure in Milwaukee’s clubs during the Punk/NewWave era. The photographer captured enduring images of legends like Iggy Pop and Lenny Kaye, as well as local personalities like The Shivvers.

He moved on from photography to jumping from airplanes to fight wildfires out west, then returned to Milwaukee and and dove into mixed media then collages. Jones spoke with us recently about his adventures at punk hotel The Norman and run-ins with Elvis Costello’s goon squad.