Talkin' Brewers at Brew Crew Confidential!

Photo by clare_and_ben, Flickr CC

Welcome to Brew Crew Confidential, the newest blog here at shepherdexpress.com and the internet’s only blog dedicated to the history of the Major League Milwaukee Brewers. As I’ve tried to do with my What Made Milwaukee Famous blog, I want to bring readers a new look at the old, bringing to light stories about our Brewers that have been long-forgotten and cataloging the players, events, and games that – for better or worse – helped to make the Brewers what they are today.

Do you remember when Robin Yount held out and threatened to quit baseball at age 22? Do you recall the public beef between Bud Selig and Harry Caray? Did you know that through the Brewers first quarter-century of existence their biggest free agent contract went to Franklin Stubbs? Can you recall the time the Brewers went to Spring Training with one logo and opened the season with another? Do you know which former Brewers third baseman hit home runs at a clip equal to Mickey Mantle? Stay tuned…

Do you love a good argument-starter? What was the greatest Brewers free agent signing? Who was the biggest bust? What was the best stadium give-away ever held? What is the coolest Brewers baseball card of all-time? Who gets the nod at third base on the Brewers all-decade team of the 2000s? Start thinking of those clever insults comments section now!

Until then, let Terry Cashman set the mood…