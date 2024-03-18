Breaking Down the Brewers’ 2024 Schedule

× Expand Image via milwaukeebrewersopeningday.com American Family Field seating chart 2024 American Family Field seating chart 2024

With Opening Day less than two weeks away, it’s time to start filling in your calendar for the 2024 MLB season. Changes to the MLB schedule template in recent years mean you’ll likely spend significantly less time watching baseball on Mondays, and you’ll have most of your Thursday nights free. And, if you want to watch every Brewers game, you’ll have to stay up late a little more often.

The 2024 MLB season includes 162 games played in a span of 186 days, with the Brewers getting an extended five-day All Star break this year (more on that below) in addition to 19 in-season off days. As part of a rebalanced schedule adopted for the 2023 season, they’ll face every American League team this year and every year, meaning more trips to the west coast and slightly more weekday late games. More trips to the east coast also mean more early starts: This year’s schedule features a lot of away games with matinee first pitches before noon Central time or “night” games that start around 5:40. Before this schedule format teams played a rotating interleague schedule, which would lead to more east coast games one season and more west coast another. In theory, this schedule template should level that off a bit.Overall this schedule features 63-day games, down from a high of 67 in 2023. The Brewers also played 63-day games in 2022, but that’s up from as few as 49 in 2017. For the purposes of this exercise, any game that starts before 5 pm Central time is considered a day game. Games starting after 8:30 pm are marked “late.” With those caveats in place, here’s a day-by-day breakdown of the baseball ahead:

Monday:

Day Games: 2

Night Games: 15

Late Games: 1

Off Days: 8

Monday is the second most frequent off day on the Brewers’ calendar again this season, with almost a third of the Mondays off (including the first day of the All Star break). The Brewers’ Monday matinees are both special occasions: They host the Cubs on Memorial Day and the Cardinals on Labor Day.

The “wraparound” weekend series, where a team would play a Friday-Monday four game set with the final game as a Monday matinee, isn’t in the schedule a single time once again this year. Every Brewers Monday game is the start of a new series.

Tuesday:

Day Games: 1

Night Games: 22

Late Games: 2

Off Days: 1

Per usual, fans that miss Tuesday nights will miss a lot of the MLB season, with the Brewers playing in the early or late hours of 92% of the Tuesday evenings between the end of March and the end of September. The Brewers’ lone Tuesday day game is the home opener against the Twins on April 2, and their lone off day is the night of the All Star Game in July.

The Brewers’ Tuesday late games this season don’t start until June, when they’ll play a series against the Angels in Anaheim, but they do have a trip to San Francisco and Arizona in September that will keep fans up late on four consecutive weeknights.

Wednesday:

Day Games: 10

Night Games: 13

Late Games: 2

Off Days: 1

Wednesday will once again be a busy day for the Brewers: With the exception of the All Star Break, the Brewers haven’t had an in-season Wednesday off since the 2021 season.

This season, however, the Brewers’ Wednesday schedule tips more toward the late hours. In 2023 more than half of the Brewers’ Wednesday games were during the day but this year 60% will be in the evening, including two late nights on the west coast.

Thursday:

Day Games: 10

Night Games: 3

Late Games: 2

Off Days: 12

Once again Thursday night is the time for hardcore baseball fans to schedule their other responsibilities: Last season’s 13 Thursday off days tied for the most since 2017, and this season is right behind with 12.

Furthermore, when the Brewers do play on Thursdays it’s almost always during the day. Ten Thursday day games mean the Brewers are either off or scheduled to be done before the evening hours on 22 of the 27 Thursdays during the regular season.

Friday:

Day Games: 1

Night Games: 20

Late Games: 4

Off Days: 2

The Brewers’ pair of Friday off days in 2024 is something of an anomaly: The first one on March 29 isn’t unusual, as it’s typical for teams that play outdoors (like the Mets) to have a day off in case their home opener is rained out. The Brewers also return from the All Star break with a two-game series against the Twins, however, so 28 other teams will start their second half on July 19 but the Brewers will take an extra day and resume on the 20th.The Brewers’ lone Friday day game is, per usual, a trip to Wrigley Field to visit the Cubs on May 3. That trip to Wrigley features three consecutive day games, so the Brewers will either play during the day or not at all for a five day stretch from May 1-5.

Saturday:

Day games: 12

Night Games: 15

Late Games: 0

Off Days: 0

The Brewers play every Saturday this season but this near-even split between day and night games is relatively new: From 2017-22 (including the unplayed original 2020 schedule) the Brewers were scheduled for 49 Saturday day games and 103 night games, playing more than twice as many games under the lights. In 2023 and 2024 they’ve been scheduled for a combined 26 day games and 28 night games.

However, teams largely prefer to play Saturday day games early in the year. Ten of the Brewers’ 12 Saturday matinees are before the All Star break. These games are also subject to change to move games into or out of national broadcast windows.

Sunday:

Day Games: 27

Night Games: 0

Late Games: 0

Off Days: 0

It’s still possible this could change: ESPN has only announced the matchups for 12 of their 26 Sunday Night Baseball broadcasts this season, so the Brewers could be moved to a night game on any of the 14 other weeks if they (or the team they’re playing) become a storyline the network feels a national audience will tune in for. The Brewers vs Cubs game at American Family Field on June 30 is perhaps the first candidate for that.Either way, fans hoping to catch every pitch will need to be in front of their TVs (or at the park) early on several Sundays this season. The Brewers have six Sunday games with a first pitch time before 1 pm Central, including an 11:10 am first pitch in Cincinnati on September 1.