Attention Brewers Fans: The Season Is Not Over

When news hit last night that last year’s N.L. MVP Christian Yelich was injured and unable to finish the season, many Brewers fans took to social media to express their grief. “Welp, the season is over,” seemed to be a popular headline. Even national media expressed their views that the Brewers, who are now just one game out of the second Wild Card spot, would not be able to bounce back.

But I’m here to tell you this… THE SEASON IS NOT OVER BREWERS FANS!

With Mike Moustakas returning to the daily lineup, Keston Hiura and Brandon Woodruff returning from injuries soon, veterans Lorenzo Cain and Ryan Braun picking up the pace, Trent Grisham making waves, Yasmani Grandal and Eric Thames hitting the seams off the ball, Adrian Houser and Jordan Lyles bolstering the rotation and the bullpen finally coming together —there is hope!

Also, let’s remember that we’re on a five game winning streak and have been hitting well without two of our best hitters in the lineup (Moustakas and Hiura). The Brewers also have a very favorable schedule these next few weeks and have played their best baseball in September these last two years. Also, it’s not like Yelich hasn't been gone for periods of time before. He has missed 17 games this year, and the Brewers have gone 10-7 in those games.

Of course I’m sad about the injury. Brewers' President of Baseball Operations David Stearns said it best last night. “Look, I think first and foremost, we feel awful for Christian,” said Stearns.

But there’s still plenty of baseball to be played, and we’re right in the thick of it all.

How the fan base reacts now is crucial. Let’s stay positive and do this for Yeli, Milwaukee!