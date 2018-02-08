Milwaukee Brewers Are Doing Their Part to Keep Cubs Fans Out of Miller Park

× Expand Photo Credit: Emilee Rader (Flickr CC)

The term home-field advantage never seems more relative than when the Chicago Cubs play the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park. If you've ever had the "privilege" of attending one of those games, you know that Cubs fans have a way of making themselves known, especially in recent years, as their team has pulled itself out of its rut and claimed a World Series title. They gum up our roads, soil our parking lots with Budweiser cans, and shout some pretty profane opinions about Ryan Braun (cussing in front of small children is a cherished Chicago pastime, apparently).

The Milwaukee Brewers want you to know they feel your pain. In a half-cheeky/half-serious effort to help limit the proliferation of Cubs fans at Miller Park this season, the team has announced that it'll put tickets for all 10 Brewers/Cubs games at Miller Park on sale early, this Friday, Feb. 9 at 9 a.m., for Wisconsin residents only.

"Don't get us wrong; we're flattered that Cubs fans think so highly of our ballpark," the team writes on its website. "It's just that, as a general rule, we prefer opposing teams' fans enjoy the game from the comfort of their own home. And while we can't exactly prevent rival fans from buying Brewers tickets, we can certainly give our fans a chance to snatch up those tickets before the competition has a chance."

"Maybe it's fair. Maybe it's not. Either way, we just want to make sure Miller Park is packed with Brewers fans for these 10 crucial matchups."

Of course, this will do nothing to prevent the many Cubs fans who live in Wisconsin from ordering tickets, or Cubs fans from vacuuming up stacks of tickets when single-game tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 17, but it's a start.