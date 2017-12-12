The Brewers are Giving Away a Talking Bob Uecker Bottle Opener Next Season

The Brewers have announced their giveaways for the 2018 season, and they’re a lot more creative than usual. The obvious headline is a Bob Uecker Talking Bottle Opener (we imagine tickets for that Aug. 5 game are going to go pretty fast), but other highlights include an Eric Thames bobblehead on April 22 (we imagine it’s going to be ripped as hell), a Travis Shaw Mayor of Ding Dong City bobblehead on May 27 (great player; shame about that nickname), a mini replica bullpen car on June 17, and a Ryan Braun figurine on July 22.

There are no pictures of any of this swag available yet, but the complete giveaway lineup is posted on the Brewers’ website.