Bucks Week Ahead: Health and Safety

Going into the week of the NBA’s Christmas Day games, a marquee day on the league’s calendar, the biggest adversity for the Milwaukee Bucks and the rest of the league is happening off the court. The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is currently plaguing the league, with several teams being forced to reschedule games due to outbreaks within their organizations, or play through matchups with just above the league minimum of eight active players. Similar outbreaks are affecting the sporting world, hampering NFL rosters and in postponing fixtures in the Premier League.

On Saturday night, nine Bucks players were ruled out due to either being placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols or an existing injury. Giannis Antetokounmpo entered the 10-day procedure for vaccinated players last week Tuesday, along with Wesley Matthews earlier in the week and Donte DiVincenzo, who was expected to make his season debut after finally recovering from a nasty ankle injury sustained last season. Per league rules, the players must quarantine for 10 days if vaccinated, and produce two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart in order to be cleared for action.

The remaining roster, to their credit, has held their own despite being incredibly limited. Jrue Holiday, who was previously in the league’s health and safety protocols last season, has been putting on impressive performances, including a 40-point effort in the team’s double overtime loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. He, along with Grayson Allen, pulled Milwaukee close in the first half of back-to-back games before being given the night off on Saturday. Coach Mike Budenholzer may be trying to preserve his offensive stars for the week ahead, which includes the nationally-televised holiday game. Here is what’s in store for the Bucks this week.

Wednesday, December 22 vs. Houston (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The week begins at home for Milwaukee, with hopefully a few days of resting and recovery before taking on the Houston Rockets. Wednesday’s contest may see a similar lineup for the Bucks as the Saturday night game against Cleveland, due to the comfortable margin of victory for Milwaukee in their previous matchup just 12 days prior. That game, however, was led by 41 point from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who will definitely be out for the rematch. Houston comes into the week winning two of their last five contests, and is still desperately trying to make up ground from winning only one of their first 17 games this season. The circumstances are entirely different from their last matchup, but a team of Bucks reserves should be able to make this game competitive.

Thursday, December 23 at Dallas (7:30 p.m., NBA TV)

On paper, Thursday’s game with the Dallas Mavericks was supposed to be a nationally-televised affair featuring two of the NBA’s top foreign-born players in Giannis and Luca Doncic. That game may feature neither superstar, though, as Doncic has missed time recently due to an ankle injury. Center Willie Cauley-Stein and forward Reggie Bullock also did not suit up for the Mavericks on Sunday against the Minnesota Timberwolves, and have relied on Kristaps Porzingis and Jalen Brunson in their absence. The Mavericks are on the outside looking in when it comes to the Western Conference playoff picture, but come into the week playing .500 basketball, and have a chance to steal one against a Bucks team that will be playing back-to-back games with a light roster and overnight travel.

Saturday, December 25 vs. Boston (1:30 p.m., ABC)

The NBA has made a day-long slate of top matchups on Christmas Day a highlight of the league schedule, and it’s looking like it may take a Christmas miracle to get to that point right now. The Boston Celtics come to Fiserv Forum for a Christmas matinee, and it may also possibly mark the return of Giannis Antetokounmpo, as well as Wes Matthews and Donte DiVincenzo. Any, if not all of those players will be a welcome addition to the lineup, as they’ll face Jason Tatum and a Celtics team that is looking to gain ground in the Eastern Conference standings. Tatum is aided by guard Marcus Smart, but will be missing center Al Horford and former Bucks star Jabari Parker, each of whom are in the league’s health and safety protocols. Boston’s offense is still strong without Horford, fending off the New York Knicks on Saturday night in a thrilling contest. The Bucks will be hoping for some Christmas magic on Saturday, and the game will depend largely on the events of the week that precedes it.