Bucks Week Ahead: Right Back to Work

Like a splash of cold water in the face, the Milwaukee Bucks received a quick awakening in their first game back from the All-Star break. The Brooklyn Nets stole a game from the defending champions at Fiserv Forum on Saturday night, largely thanks to a 43-point third quarter from the Nets in one of the best displays of offensive firepower from both teams this season. Giannis Antetokounmpo had a chance to send the game to overtime with five seconds remaining, but his three-point attempt clanked off the back of the rim. Had the outcome been reversed, it may have been an instant classic Bucks performance. However, the 126-123 loss will now just be one more game to hopefully be forgotten quickly.

While yes, it’s just one of 82 games this season for the Bucks, Saturday’s loss is a quick reminder that the Eastern Conference race is tight, and every team is looking to gain ground in the standings down the stretch. The Bucks currently hold the five seed in the playoffs, with Miami and Chicago starting to pull away what was once a very tight lead in the conference as of just a few weeks ago. The Bucks will see both this week, as part of a four-game slate, three of which are on national television. Here’s what is in store.

Monday, February 28 vs. Charlotte (7 p.m., NBA TV)

The week opens at home, with the first of four tough matchups this week against the Charlotte Hornets, who have been a thorn in the side of the Bucks in each of their three previous meetings this year. Milwaukee took the first game at home in December on a Giannis Antetokounmpo layup in the final seconds, but dropped a pair of back-to-back games in Charlotte in January. While this is the last meeting of the two teams this season, Charlotte has a young team led by guards LaMelo Ball and Terry Rozier, and could easily find themselves in a first round playoff matchup against Milwaukee. The Bucks will look to even up the season series, but also send a message to the Hornets on their way out of Milwaukee.

Wednesday, March 2 vs. Miami (7 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

The conference-leading Miami Heat will be the next visitors to Milwaukee, and it is certainly a must-win situation for the Bucks as they look to make up ground in the conference regular season title race. Miami have won eight of their last nine games coming into the week, and they start the week with a showdown of the top two teams in the East after playing Chicago on Monday night. Milwaukee native Tyler Herro and Marquette alum Jimmy Butler have been the story for the Heat this season, leading the team in points, followed by center Bam Adebayo. The team has incredible offensive depth, which could be troublesome for Milwaukee. Like Charlotte, the Heat have taken two of three games against the Bucks this year, and Wednesday will be the last regular season meeting of the two teams. If Milwaukee wants to make their way to the top seed in the Eastern Conference, Wednesday will be their last chance to gain ground directly on the leaders.

Friday, March 4 at Chicago (6:30 p.m., ESPN)

There’s certainly no let up this week, and just days after playing the top seed in the East, Milwaukee will head to Chicago to take on the two-seed Bulls in a nationally televised game. Chicago come into the week winning six of their last seven games, with forward DeMar DeRozan having a stellar season. He, along with center Nikola Vucevic and guard Zach LaVine are the big three for the Bulls, with Vucevic averaging a double-double in points and rebounds this year. The Bucks won the only previous meeting this year on the strength of a 30-point performance from Giannis Antetokounmpo, in a tight contest that Milwaukee won 94-90. The Bucks face Chicago at home one more time later in the month, and then head back to United Center in the final five games of the season. All of those games will be crucial to determining playoff seeding, so hopefully Milwaukee can pick up a second win over Chicago on Friday.

Sunday March 6 vs. Phoenix (2:30 p.m., ABC)

The Western Conference-leading Phoenix Suns come to town to round out the week on Sunday, in a much-anticipated rematch of the 2021 NBA Finals. Fiserv Forum will be electric for the afternoon contest, as the Suns have a six-game lead in the West coming into the week. The storylines write themselves here, as Phoenix definitely haven’t forgotten their underdog run to the Finals being cut short by Milwaukee’s first title win in half of a century. Phoenix is also rolling this season, losing before the All-Star break, dropping only the second of their last 21 games. One of those last 19 wins was a 131-107 defeat of the Bucks in Phoenix, in which center Deandre Ayton had 27 points, and all of the Suns’ starters were in double figures in terms of scoring. Phoenix coach Monty Williams admitted after the game that the performance was certainly motivated by revenge, and Milwaukee will look to get that loss back in what should be a marquee matchup.