Bucks Week Ahead: Three-Team Race

Photo via Twitter / Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks have been presented with the challenge of a three-team race for the top playoff seed in the Eastern Conference. From now through the end of the season, the narrative will be about the Bucks, the Philadelphia 76ers, and the Brooklyn Nets, of which Milwaukee is painted as the underdog. It’s a weird position for a team that has had the best regular season record in basketball the past two years, with a back-to-back MVP leading the way, assisted by a solid core and bolstered offense thanks to off-season moves, but here we are. Milwaukee has done their part to make statements along the way, however, with a commanding performance against Philadelphia on Thursday night that boldly claimed they were not to be looked over. This week will be a chance for the Bucks to pick up some ground, with winnable matchups before taking on another leading team in the race.

Tuesday, April 27 at Charlotte (6 p.m., NBA TV)

The Bucks began their last multi-game road trip of the year on Sunday in Atlanta, and will look to keep that momentum going on Tuesday night, when they head to Charlotte for the last time this season. Milwaukee has dropped both of their previous meetings with the Hornets this season, with each game having a very different storyline. In the first contest, LaMelo Ball had a breakout 27-point performance to lead the Hornets to a confident 126-114 victory. In the second, Milwaukee was missing all of their starting lineup due to injury, and conceded a 127-119 while playing a fairly young set of reserves. Charlotte is currently in their own playoff race for the play-in spots in the Eastern Conference, so they’ll be hungry to sneak away with a series sweep. Milwaukee will be looking for a bit of retribution, however, as they try to make up ground in their battle on the opposite end of the playoff picture against a team they could potentially see first in the postseason.

Stay on top of the news of the day

Subscribe to our free, daily e-newsletter to get Milwaukee's latest local news, restaurants, music, arts and entertainment and events delivered right to your inbox every weekday, plus a bonus Week in Review email on Saturdays. SIGN UP

Thursday, April 29 at Houston (7 p.m. Bally Sports Wisconsin)

In the Western Conference, the Houston Rockets are a story of promise that did not end up favorably. Houston had been a contender prior to dealing away James Harden to the Brooklyn Nets, and since then have skidded to already being mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. This, by all accounts, should be a chance for the Bucks to pick up a win and save their energy, utilizing much of their bench if all goes according to plan. Every game is important, though, and Houston will be motivated to play spoiler if they can, in order to get a small victory out of what has been a dismal about-face this season.

Friday, April 29 at Chicago (8 p.m., Bally Sports Wisconsin)

Milwaukee closes out their road trip in Chicago on Friday night, with another favorable matchup against the Bulls. Chicago is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the final four play-in spots for the postseason, jostling with the Toronto Raptors and Washington Wizards. The Bucks will close out their season with the last game of the year in Chicago, after having a game postponed earlier this year due to a COVID-19 issue with the Bulls. Their only other meeting was on Jan. 1, in which Milwaukee won handedly, 126-96. That game saw Milwaukee in the middle of a hot shooting streak, making 22 3-pointers against Chicago. Every player on the Bucks’ active roster saw considerable playing time in that contest, and hopefully Milwaukee can build a considerable enough lead on Friday to make that the case once again.

Sunday, May 2 vs. Brooklyn (2:30 p.m., ABC)

The focal point of the next week for the Bucks is certainly a Sunday afternoon nationally televised contest with one of the teams they’re chasing, the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn, while being atop the Eastern Conference, has been a bit shaky as of late, but Sunday’s contest kicks off a two-game series that is going to be crucial if Milwaukee wants to finish the season with the top playoff seed. Much like they did against Philadelphia, the Bucks will need to make a statement by taking at least one of the two games, and may be able to take advantage of both Kevin Durant and James Harden battling with injuries. Harden is out indefinitely with a hamstring strain that recently hit a setback in rehab, while Durant remains day-to-day with a thigh contusion. If Milwaukee is going to pick up games on Brooklyn, these will be the contests to do so.